The crazier these liberals become the more people will realize just who represents a threat in America -- and it's not Trump and the Republicans. Primarily because of Trump's refreshing and bold actions so far -- but also because of liberal irrationality and bad faith -- even formerly tentative and squishy Republicans are getting behind Trump to advance a long-overdue remedial agenda to restore America's greatness.
Let's Hope the Loony Left Keeps Exposing Itself - David Limbaugh
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 1:04 PM
