Let's Hope the Loony Left Keeps Exposing Itself - David Limbaugh

View Original Article: http://townhall.com/columnists/davidlimbaugh/2017/02/03/lets-hope-the-loony-left-keeps-exposing-itself-n2280551
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 1:04 PM
The crazier these liberals become the more people will realize just who represents a threat in America -- and it's not Trump and the Republicans. Primarily because of Trump's refreshing and bold actions so far -- but also because of liberal irrationality and bad faith -- even formerly tentative and squishy Republicans are getting behind Trump to advance a long-overdue remedial agenda to restore America's greatness.

