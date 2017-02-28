Judge Hands Former Hospital CEO Major Victory Against CNN: Reckless Reporting "With Malice" - The Washington Standard

Once again, CNN is back in the headlines as a fake news outlet. This time, it comes from a federal judge, who did not refer to CNN as a complete fake news media corporation, but did say they that they were “acting recklessly with regard to the accuracy of its report, i.e., with ‘actual malice’.” The ruling from the judge allows the case to move forward and shoots down CNN pleading that the case be dismissed.
