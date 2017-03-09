President Trump, restore the credibility of the IRS. Ask Commissioner Koskinen to resign. Now | Fox News

President Trump continues to work, as he puts it, to “drain the swamp.” And there’s no better place to focus those efforts than beginning the process of restoring the credibility of the IRS by demanding the resignation of Koskinen.

I have repeatedly maintained that we still have an IRS that is corrupt and incapable of self-correction.

It was clear President Obama had no intention of removing him. But with President Trump now in the White House, Koskinen must go.

The American people deserve nothing less.