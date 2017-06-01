So . . . You think you know quite a bit about Obama and his band of thieves. Read on and see just how little you know.All of this comes together in the last part... a must read.
This is an interesting story put together from various articles and TV shows by the British Times paper.It shows what Obama and his friends are really all about. It's not hope and change, it is money.
The shorebank, Obama, Chicago Exchange Scam
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Jun 1, 2017 1:32 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment