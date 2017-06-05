London Bridge attacker was known extremist who was filmed unfurling an ISIS flag - Business Insider

and police faced growing pressure today over whether the London Bridge murders could have been prevented after it emerged that at least one of the attackers was a known extremist who had been reported to the authorities.

Neighbours in the block of flats in Barking where “Abs” — one of the three alleged terrorists — lived said that he had been thrown out of his local mosque because of his views and had a reputation for aggressive behaviour.

There were further claims he had been twice reported to police over fears about his extremism and that police had last month secretly recorded Islamic State-inspired plotters in Barking talking about mounting a van and knife attack.