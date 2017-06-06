Apocalypse: Al Gore Says Weather Has Been Out Of The 'Book Of Revelation' Lately - Matt Vespa

Former Vice President Al Gore, like most in his circle, is angered by our withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change. The liberal media and progressives have tried to spin this move by the Trump White House as the harbinger to the apocalypse. On ABC’s This Week, the former vice president said that the weather lately has been something out of the “book of revelation.” Also, host and former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos mentioned that when we withdrew from the Kyoto Protocol under George W. Bush, sustainability innovations continued (viaRCP) [emphasis mine]:

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, HOST: So, does it really make all that much difference, then, if the United States pulls out of Paris climate accord. Remember back, you know, the United States under George W. Bush pulled out of Kyoto, yet the innovation continued after that.

AL GORE: Well, we lost a lot of time when the U.S. did not join the rest of the world community then. And while it is true that we have the sustainability revolution underway, and it's very exciting, it has the magnitude of the industrial revolution but the speed of the digital revolution. But we're still not changing fast enough, because it's not just the scientific community warning us now, it's mother nature. Every night on the TV news is like a nature hike through the book of revelation.

70 percent of Florida is in drought right now. Missouri just declared an emergency with another one of these historic climate-related downpours. We have had 11 once in a 1,000-year downpours in less than ten years in the United States. So, we have to move faster.

It's good news that the rest of the world is, it's good news that states and cities and businesses are, but we need presidential leadership. We're going to -- since he's not going to lead, the American people are stepping up.