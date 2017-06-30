Newsvine

your siberian comrade

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 25 Comments: 2691 Since: Jan 2017

'Obamaphone' program riddled with fraud: Audit - Washington Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by your siberian comrade View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Times
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:21 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The controversial “Obamaphone” program, which pays for cellphones for the poor, is rife with fraud, according to a new government report released Thursday that found more than a third of enrollees may not even be qualified.

Known officially as the Lifeline Program, the phone giveaway a symbol of gov waste in the previous adm.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor