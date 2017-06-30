The controversial “Obamaphone” program, which pays for cellphones for the poor, is rife with fraud, according to a new government report released Thursday that found more than a third of enrollees may not even be qualified.
Known officially as the Lifeline Program, the phone giveaway a symbol of gov waste in the previous adm.
'Obamaphone' program riddled with fraud: Audit - Washington Times
