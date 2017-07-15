Al Gore Lands In Hot Water After Comparing Climate Change To Slavery – MILO NEWS

“Study after study demonstrates that the radical climate policies advocated by Al Gore, Jr. will hurt blacks and the poor most. Just as segregation and interracial marriage bans were purported to be for the good of all while clearly done to generate political support, today’s climate alarmism is pushed solely to get the support of a small group of so-called eco-warriors at the expense of blacks. Please spare us any more of this.” said Cooper in a press statement on Friday.

He also said that due to Gore’s father’s support for segregation, the comments he made were inappropriate.

“This is truly rich coming from the son of a segregationist. When his father was filibustering against the civil rights for blacks in the Senate, where was Al Gore Jr.’s concern?” asked Cooper.